Adams (ankle) was downgraded to out for the remainder of Thursday's game versus the Titans, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.
Adams will not return after suffering an ankle injury in the first half, thus finishing without any statistical production Week 9. His next opportunity to play will arrive Sunday, Nov. 12 versus the Packers.
