Adams (ankle) is listed as out for Sunday's game versus Green Bay, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Adams will be sidelined for the first time this season as he tends to the ankle injury he sustained in Week 9 versus the Titans. Rookie second-rounder Keeanu Benton will likely see increased work in Adams' absence.
