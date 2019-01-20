Steelers' Morgan Burnett: Asks out of Pittsburgh
Burnett reportedly would like to be released by the Steelers to pursue a more traditional safety role elsewhere, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Burnett had 30 tackles in 11 games during his first season with the Steelers, and was overtaken for snaps at strong safety by rookie Terrell Edmunds. The veteran then served in a hybrid safety/linebacker role, but apparently wants to play the more traditional position. Burnett carries about a $6.5 million cap hit for next season, and could be released with approximately $2.8 million in dead cap.
