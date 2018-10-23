Steelers' Morgan Burnett: Could return for Week 8
Burnett (groin) logged a partial practice Monday and could play Sunday against the Browns, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
The former third-round pick has been dealing with a groin injury and has not seen the field since Week 2 against the Chiefs. The fact that Burnett is at least practicing in limited fashion is a positive sign for his Week 8 availability. It's unclear whether Burnett would assume the starting job if he's able to play in Week 8. If he doesn't suit up, however, Terrell Edmunds would likely continue to start at safety.
