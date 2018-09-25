Steelers' Morgan Burnett: Could return Sunday night
Head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Burnett (groin) has a chance to play in Sunday's game against the Ravens, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Burnett was held out of Monday's game against the Buccaneers after being limited in practice al week. His status for this week remains unclear, and whether or not the veteran safety is able to return Sunday night likely depends on how much he is able to practice.
More News
-
Steelers' Morgan Burnett: Inactive for Monday's contest•
-
Steelers' Morgan Burnett: Doubtful for Week 3•
-
Steelers' Morgan Burnett: Limited participant Thursday•
-
Steelers' Morgan Burnett: To open season as backup•
-
Steelers' Morgan Burnett: Returns to practice Thursday•
-
Steelers' Morgan Burnett: Experimenting at free safety•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 4 streaming options
With Jimmy Garoppolo hurt and Cam Newton on a bye, you need streaming options. Heath Cummings...
-
Fantasy Football Week 4 waiver wire pick
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Podcast: Running out of Fitzmagic?
We’re reacting to Monday night’s game and telling you who to add from the Waiver Wire on today’s...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Big questions for Week 4
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings go on the record on six of the biggest issues...
-
Week 4 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...