Head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Burnett (groin) has a chance to play in Sunday's game against the Ravens, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Burnett was held out of Monday's game against the Buccaneers after being limited in practice al week. His status for this week remains unclear, and whether or not the veteran safety is able to return Sunday night likely depends on how much he is able to practice.