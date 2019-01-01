Burnett had three tackles (all solo) during Sunday's 16-13 win over Cincinnati.

After eight years with Green Bay in which he averaged over 87 tackles per season Burnett struggled in his first season with Pittsburgh, finishing the 2018 season with 30 tackles in 11 games. Outplayed by rookie Terrell Edmunds, Burnett still has two years remaining on his current contract and will likely return in 2019 to provide depth in the Pittsburgh secondary.

