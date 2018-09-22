The Steelers have listed Burnett (groin) as doubtful for Monday night's matchup with the Buccaneers, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Burnett was limited at practice throughout the week, so it surprising that he did not draw a questionable designation. If he is unable to suit up, as it currently seems liikely, Jordan Dangerfield, Nat Berhe, and Marcus Allen could all see a slight bump in action.