Steelers' Morgan Burnett: Doubtful for Week 3
The Steelers have listed Burnett (groin) as doubtful for Monday night's matchup with the Buccaneers, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Burnett was limited at practice throughout the week, so it surprising that he did not draw a questionable designation. If he is unable to suit up, as it currently seems liikely, Jordan Dangerfield, Nat Berhe, and Marcus Allen could all see a slight bump in action.
