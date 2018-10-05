Steelers' Morgan Burnett: Doubtful for Week 5
Burnett (groin) is considered doubtful for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Teresa Varley of Steelers.com reports.
Burnett was unable to participate in practice Thursday and Friday after limited participation Wednesday, so his outlook for Sunday in terms of potential availability worsened throughout the week. If Burnett is unable to suit up Week 5, Terrell Edmunds would be in line to draw his fourth start of the season at strong safety.
