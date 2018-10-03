Steelers' Morgan Burnett: Expected back at practice
Coach Mike Tomlin said Burnett (groin) is expected to practice this week, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Burnett has missed the last two games after suffering a groin injury in mid-September. He spent the first eight years of his career with Green Bay before joining the Steelers this offseason.
