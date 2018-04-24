Steelers' Morgan Burnett: Experimenting at free safety

Head coach Mike Tomlin said Burnett will open OTAs at free safety, Dave Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

When Burnett signed with Pittsburgh in March, most assumed he would slot in as the starting strong safety and push Sean Davis over to free safety. However, it seems like the Steelers -- at least momentarily -- may have something else in mind. While it seems likely that the team will experiment with a number of secondary arrangements as the offseason continues to unfold, IDP owners should take note of Burnett's possible position change, as free safeties naturally play further from the line of scrimmage than strong safeties and consequently tend to post inferior tackle numbers.