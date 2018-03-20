Steelers' Morgan Burnett: Heading to Pittsburgh
The Steelers and Burnett agreed to a three-year contract Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Burnett's eight-year run with the Packers included three 100-tackle campaigns, nine interceptions, eight forced fumbles and 7.5 sacks. Generally, he provided a steady hand at strong safety, but injuries also beset him from time to time, as he suited up for only 102 of a possible 128 regular-season contests. Upon joining the Steelers, he'll line up next to third-year safety Sean Davis within a defense that ranked fifth in terms of yards allowed and seventh in points conceded in 2017.
