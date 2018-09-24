Burnett (groin) is inactive for Monday's game against the Buccaneers, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Burnett was limited in practice all week and was doubtful heading into Monday. The veteran's absence will hurt Pittsburgh's depth at the safety position, but rookie Terrell Edmunds looks poised to take on a starting role against the Buccaneers.

