Burnett (groin) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Joe Rutter of the Trib Live reports.

Burnett was able to fully participate in practice to begin the week, so Thursday's participation is a downgrade. It remains to be seen whether the veteran safety suffered a setback, or whether the Steelers' are simply taking a cautious approach to Burnett's recovery. Burnett should be considered questionable to suit up for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

