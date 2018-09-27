Steelers' Morgan Burnett: Limited in practice Thursday
Burnett (groin) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Joe Rutter of the Trib Live reports.
Burnett was able to fully participate in practice to begin the week, so Thursday's participation is a downgrade. It remains to be seen whether the veteran safety suffered a setback, or whether the Steelers' are simply taking a cautious approach to Burnett's recovery. Burnett should be considered questionable to suit up for Sunday's game against the Ravens.
