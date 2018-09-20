Burnett was a limited participant at Thursday's practice with a groin injury.

Burnett outsnapped rookie Terrell Edmunds 52-to-32 in Sunday's loss the the Chiefs, despite being listed behind him on the depth chart. The veteran safety missed time while in Green Bay last season with a groin injury, but Friday and Saturday's practice sessions should provide more information on his potential availability for Monday's game.

