Steelers' Morgan Burnett: Listed as doubtful
Burnett (back) is officially listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Burnett did not practice in any extent this week, and appears on track to sit out Sunday's primetime tilt against the Chargers. If Burnett is indeed unable to suit up Week 13, expect Jordan Dangerfield, Mike Hilton and Artie Burns to benefit from slightly increased workloads.
