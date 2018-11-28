Burnett (back) did not practice Wednesday.

Burnett is nursing a back injury of undisclosed severity, which he appears to have picked up during Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Broncos. The veteran safety saw his lowest snap count of the season (18) during the Week 12 lost, possibly due to the nagging back issue. If he's unable to suit up against the Chargers on Sunday, expect Jordan Dangerfield, Mike Hilton and Artie Burns to see slightly increased defensive roles.

