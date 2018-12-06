Steelers' Morgan Burnett: Practices fully Wednesday
Burnett (back) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice.
Burnett sat out last Sunday's loss to the Chargers after not practicing during the week, and his quick return to full participation is an encouraging sign. The 29-year-old had been serving in a secondary role at safety behind rookie Terrell Edmunds before the back injury cropped up, and will likely see a similar role with his return.
