Burnett (groin) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Burnett has remained sidelined due to a lingering groin injury since Week 2, but appears to be nearing a full recovery. "It felt good to be able to participate and get back in the normal flow of things," Burnett said. If the veteran safety can continue to fully participate in practice, he appears on track to suit up against the Browns on Sunday.

More News
Our Latest Stories