Steelers' Morgan Burnett: Ready for Week 14
Burnett (back) is active for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Burnett was listed as questionable despite three full practices this week, and will make his return after sitting out Week 13 against the Chargers. The 29-year-old should assume his rotational role at strong safety behind rookie Terrell Edmunds.
