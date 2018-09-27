Steelers' Morgan Burnett: Returns as full practice participant
Burnett (groin) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Burnett was inactive for Monday's win over the Buccaneers after being listed as doubtful. Coach Mike Tomlin expressed optimism Tuesday about the veteran safety's chances to play Week 4, and Wednesday's full participation furthers that notion.
