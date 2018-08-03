Steelers' Morgan Burnett: Returns to practice Thursday

Burnett was back in pads Thursday after missing some time with a hamstring injury, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Burnett missed some practice time after tweaking a hamstring, but barring a setback the injury should not affect him going forward. The ex-Packer will look to stay healthy the rest of training camp as he tries to learn a new defensive playbook.

More News
Our Latest Stories