Steelers' Morgan Burnett: Soon to be released
The Steelers informed Burnett he will be released before Apr. 1, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Pittsburgh planned to release the 30-year-old safety this past Wednesday but will wait another week because of an accounting issue. Regardless of when it happens, Burnett figures to have trouble finding a starting job on the open market, as he hasn't played a 16-game season since 2012 and struggled in coverage the past couple years. It wasn't so long ago that Burnett was the top tackle compiler among all defensive backs, averaging 7.6 per game in 60 appearances from 2011 to 2014.
