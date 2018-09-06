Steelers' Morgan Burnett: To open season as backup
Burnett is expected to open the regular season as the backup strong safety behind rookie Terrell Edmunds, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Burnett signed with the Steelers back in March and found himself in a battle with Edmunds for the starting strong safety spot after the rookie was drafted. Despite being a veteran with a solid track record, Burnett is now expected to open the regular season as Edmunds' backup in the secondary. Burnett, however, still should see a decent number of snaps to open up the season, as the position battle likely isn't completely over.
