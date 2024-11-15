Pruitt (knee) is listed as doubtful ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Ravens, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Pruitt appears to have worsened his knee injury in the Steelers' Week 10 win over the Commanders, as he's been unable to practice all week and is likely in line to miss his fifth game of the season Sunday. If Pruitt is sidelined in Week 11 as expected, Pittsburgh's tight end room will consist of Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington and Connor Heyward.