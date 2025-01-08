Pruitt (knee) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.

Pruitt was limited in practice Tuesday due to a knee issue, and he appears to have now taken a step backward in his recovery. If the veteran No. 3 tight end is unable to play during Saturday's wild-card road game against the Ravens, his absence will deplete Pittsburgh's depth behind Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington.