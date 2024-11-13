Pruitt (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

The 32-year-old played through his knee injury in Sunday's win over the Commanders, failing to haul in his only target across 32 offensive snaps. Wednesday's DNP suggests that Pruitt may have worsened the injury in Week 10, and he'll likely need to upgrade to at least limited participation Thursday or Friday in order to play in Week 11, when the Steelers host the Ravens.