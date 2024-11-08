Pruitt (knee) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Commanders, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Pruitt popped up on the Steelers' injury report Thursday as a non-participant due to a knee issue, but he then upgraded to a full practice Friday, suggesting that he's returned to full health. Expect the Southern Illinois product to serve as Pittsburgh's fourth-string tight end in Week 10, playing behind Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington and Connor Heyward.