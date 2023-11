The Steelers elevated Walker to their active roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Browns.

The 26-year-old was added to Pittsburgh's active roster to ensure depth at inside linebacker, as the team has already lost Kwon Alexander (Achilles), Cole Holcomb (knee) and Chapelle Russell (undisclosed) to injuries thus far. Walker's last in-game action came with the Falcons in 2022, when he started 12 games and tallied 107 total tackles.