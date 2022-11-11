Jack (knee) was listed as a full participant on the Steelers' injury report Friday, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.

Jack did not practice Wednesday or Thursday after popping up with a knee injury coming off Pittsburgh's bye week. However, it appears the 27-year-old should be good to go again after logging a full session during practice Friday. Over the first eight games of the season, Jack recorded 72 tackles and two passes defended while playing 469 defensive snaps, so he should continue to play a prominent role against New Orleans on Sunday.