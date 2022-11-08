Jack has a knee injury that may limit him this week, according to head coach Mike Tomlin, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Jack handled his usual workload Week 8 against the Eagles before having a Week 9 bye, so it's unclear when the injury may have occurred. The veteran linebacker will work to be ready for Sunday's game with the Saints, which may mean taking things lightly in practice ahead of this weekend.
