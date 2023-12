Jack was elevated to the Steelers' active roster Saturday, Teresa Varley of the team's official website reports.

Jack was called up prior to the Steelers Week 16 win over the Bengals for his first game of the season. He ultimately played 44 snaps (72 percent) and recorded six tackles (three solos) to go along with one sack. With Elandon Roberts (pectoral) ruled out, Jack could potentially see a similar workload versus the Seahawks.