Jack logged nine tackles (five solo) and a pass defense during the Steelers' 37-30 loss to the Bengals on Sunday.

Jack was unavailable in Week 10 due to a knee injury, but he returned to action with a team-high nine tackles during Sunday's narrow loss in Week 11. He topped 100 tackles in three of his final four seasons with the Jaguars and is on pace to reach that mark once again in 2022, as he has 81 tackles (48 solo) over his first nine games this year.