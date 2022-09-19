Jack recorded 13 tackles (six solo) during the Steelers' 17-14 loss to New England on Sunday.

Jack saw plenty of playing time for a second consecutive week to begin his time with the Steelers, playing 87 percent of the team's defensive snaps once again. He racked up a team-high 13 tackles, marking the second consecutive week that he's had double-digit tackles. After recording over 100 tackles in three of his final four seasons with the Jaguars, the 2016 second-rounder has gotten off to a hot start early in his tenure in Pittsburgh.