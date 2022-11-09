Jack (knee) didn't practice Wednesday.
It's concerning to see Jack unable to participate due to a knee injury following the team's Week 9 bye, but the extent of the issue remains unclear. The veteran linebacker will have two more opportunities to practice before the Steelers need to make a decision on the linebacker's status for Sunday's matchup against the Saints.
