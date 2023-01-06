Jack (groin) was a limited participant at practice Friday and is considered questionable to play Sunday versus the Browns.

Jack missed last week's win over the Ravens as he continues to deal with a groin issue and his status still remains up in the air for the Steelers' regular season finale in Week 18. The 27-year-old opened this week with two absences at practice before returning in a limited capacity Friday. If the linebacker remains unavailable Sunday, Robert Spillane will likely draw the start in his place against Cleveland.