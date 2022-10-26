Jack recorded 10 tackles (eight solo) during Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Dolphins.
Sunday's game against Miami was the first double-digit tackling performance Jack logged dating back to Week 3 versus Cleveland, where he accounted for 12 stops. However, the 255-pounder currently sits at eighth place for the league-leaders in tackles through Week 7 with 68 in that department, and he'll likely have his hands full again when the team travels to Philadelphia on Sunday.
More News
-
Steelers' Myles Jack: Productive in victory•
-
Steelers' Myles Jack: Leading tackler in loss•
-
Steelers' Myles Jack: Finishes with eight tackles Sunday•
-
Steelers' Myles Jack: Racks up 12 tackles in loss•
-
Steelers' Myles Jack: Leads team in tackles•
-
Steelers' Myles Jack: Racks up 10 tackles in team debut•