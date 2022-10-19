Jack recorded eight tackles (six solo) and a pass defense during the Steelers' 20-18 win over Tampa Bay on Sunday.
Jack has now been held to single-digit tackles in three consecutive weeks, but he still ranked second on the team in the category during Sunday's narrow victory. The 27-year-old has gotten off to a hot start this year, tallying 58 tackles (34 solo) and two pass defenses over the first six games of the season.
More News
-
Steelers' Myles Jack: Leading tackler in loss•
-
Steelers' Myles Jack: Finishes with eight tackles Sunday•
-
Steelers' Myles Jack: Racks up 12 tackles in loss•
-
Steelers' Myles Jack: Leads team in tackles•
-
Steelers' Myles Jack: Racks up 10 tackles in team debut•
-
Steelers' Myles Jack: Signs with Steelers•