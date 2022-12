Jack (groin) has been deemed questionable for Saturday's game against the Raiders, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Jack missed his second game of the season during Sunday's win over Carolina due to a groin injury. The 27-year-old was then limited during the first two practices Week 16 before logging a full session Thursday, though he's still not in the clear to return. Should Jack remain out, expect Robert Spillane to step into a starting role alongside Devin Bush on Saturday.