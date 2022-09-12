Jack recorded 10 tackles (six solo) and a pass defense during Sunday's 23-20 overtime win over the Bengals.
Jack topped 100 tackles in each of his final two seasons with the Jaguars before joining the Steelers on a two-year deal in March. The 27-year-old played a prominent role during his first game with Pittsburgh, as he was on the field for 87 percent of the team's defensive snaps and was one of two Steelers to log double-digit tackles. Jack should have a chance to step up among the team's linebackers going forward since T.J. Watt (pectoral) is expected to miss time.