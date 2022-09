Jack logged 12 tackles (seven solo) during the Steelers' 29-17 loss to the Browns on Thursday.

Jack was on the field for a season-high 92 percent of the Steelers' offensive snaps during Thursday night's matchup, and he led the team in tackles for a second consecutive week. The 27-year-old hasn't missed a beat to begin his first year in Pittsburgh, totaling 35 tackles (19 solo) and a pass defense over the first three games of the season.