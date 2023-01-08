site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Steelers' Myles Jack: Ready to go Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Jack (groin) is active Sunday against the Browns.
Jack missed Week 17 and closed out the week as a limited participant in practice Friday. However, he's feeling well enough to return to action and will suit up Week 18.
