Jack recorded seven tackles (five solo) during Monday's 24-17 victory versus the Colts.
Jack tied safety Minkah Fitzpatrick for the Steelers' second-most tackles in his second game back from a knee injury. However, the 27-year-old still logged his second-lowest share of the team's defensive snaps this season despite the absence of fellow linebacker Robert Spillane, who was ruled inactive with a back injury. Instead, Devin Bush stepped up and played every down on Pittsburgh's defense, thus finishing with a team-high eight tackles. Bush still leads the team with 88 tackles over 10 games this season, so he should continue to see a prominent role even if Spillane returns against the Falcons on Sunday.