Jack did not practice Thursday due to a groin injury, Missi Matthews of the Steelers' official site reports.

Jack recorded seven tackles while playing a season-low 56 percent of Pittsburgh's defensive snaps Week 14 against Baltimore. It appears he also picked up a groin injury during this contest, leaving him sidelined for the second straight practice Thursday. Jack has seen his defensive snaps take a slight dip since returning from a knee injury that kept him sidelined Week 10, though he's still recorded 28 tackles and one pass defended over the past four games. The linebacker will now have one more opportunity to increase his activity before Sunday's game versus Carolina.