Jack (groin) was listed as a non-participant on the Steelers' injury report Thursday.
Jack aggravated a lingering groin injury in Sunday's win over the Ravens, causing him to be ruled out in the third quarter. While he has now failed to suit up for the first two practices during Week 18 prep, the 27-year-old said he was able to do some sprints and change-of-direction exercises after Thursday's sessions. Jack will now have one more opportunity to improve his status before Friday's final injury report, which should provide the clearest outlook for availability heading into this Sunday's regular-season finale versus Cleveland.