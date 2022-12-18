site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Steelers' Myles Jack: Won't play at Carolina
Jack (groin) is listed as out for Sunday's game at the Panthers.
Jack will have to sit out in Week 15 as he recovers from a groin injury he presumably picked up in Week 14 versus Baltimore. Robert Spillane could draw a start in Jack's absence.
