Harris (elbow), who was listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, no longer carries an injury designation and will be available for the playoff contest.

This was hardly a surprise given Harris was a full participant in Friday's practice. Given the pivotal nature of a playoff game, it would have been truly surprising to see the rookie unable to play, especially given his extensive workload this season. The rookie finished the 2021 season with 1,667 total yards on 381 total touches, easily the most among rookie ballcarriers in the last five years.