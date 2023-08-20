Harris rushed the ball twice for six yards in Saturday's 27-15 preseason victory over Buffalo.

Harris took the first two carries of the game out of the Pittsburgh backfield, though he was bottled up on both attempts. He gave way to Jaylen Warren on the team's opening drove, and Warren proceeded to rip off a 62-yard touchdown run on his first attempt of the game. Harris projects to retain the lead-back role in Pittsburgh to begin the regular season, but it's possible he cedes some additional work to Warren.