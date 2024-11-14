Harris (ankle) returned to practice Thursday, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.

Harris didn't practice Wednesday, but head coach Mike Tomlin downplayed the running back's absence, a notion supported by Harris' presence at Thursday's session. Per Saunders, Harris looked "just fine running the ball" during practice, though it won't be known if he was a full or limited practice participant until after the session concludes.