Harris (oblique) returned to a limited practice Thursday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Harris didn't practice Wednesday, but the running back's return to the field Thursday bodes well for his chances of playing Sunday against the Ravens. Friday's final injury report will reveal whether Pittsburgh's top back heads into the weekend with an injury designation or fully cleared for Week 14 action.
