Harris (knee) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice.

Harris' absence from practice Tuesday was just precautionary, as he returned without limitations one day later. He's likely to handle the majority of touches as usual out of Pittsburgh's backfield Saturday against the Bengals. Harris produced a season-high 99 rushing yards on 15 carries when these AFC North rivals faced off in Week 12, but he has just 125 rushing yards on 40 attempts in three subsequent games.